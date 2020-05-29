Menu
$14,263

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

2013 GMC Terrain

SLE-1- CERTIFIED

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

  • 78,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5048151
  • Stock #: 22077A
  • VIN: 2GKFLREK4D6342360
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

IIHS Top Safety Pick. Traction control, StabiliTrak, electronic stability control system with trailer sway control, Seatbelts, rear, 3-point, all seating positions, Seatbelts, front safety belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters, Rear vision camera -inc: display in radio screen.*Feel Safe on the Road with Your GMC Terrain *Child security rear door locks, power -inc: instrument panel switch, Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions, Airbags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain with rollover protection, Airbags, driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact, seat mounted, Airbags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal airbags -inc: passenger sensing system.*The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: If you're looking for something akin to a Ford Escape but you don't like futuristic styling or 4-cylinder powertrains, the GMC Terrain for 2013 may very well be the answer. Its squared-off edges and flared wheel openings say "GMC Truck" loud and clear.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*ENGINE, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI) (STD), Windshield wipers and washers, front windshield, 3 speed with variable delay -inc: mist & wash, rear intermittent w/washer, Wheels, 17" x 7" painted aluminum, USB port in centre console -inc: full iPod display in colour screen, Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg, Traction control, Tires, P235/60R-17 all season blackwall.*This Vehicle is Certified!*This vehicle comes fully certified and road worthy- however, it is not covered by the Palladino Promise used vehicle program.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Smart Device Integration
  • ENGINE 2.4L DOHC I4 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI) (STD)
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

