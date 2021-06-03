Menu
2013 Honda Civic

171,369 KM

Details Description Features

$7,891

+ tax & licensing
$7,891

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

2013 Honda Civic

2013 Honda Civic

Cpe LX - CERTIFIED - NEW WINDSHIELD -

2013 Honda Civic

Cpe LX - CERTIFIED - NEW WINDSHIELD -

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$7,891

+ taxes & licensing

171,369KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7177394
  • Stock #: 22126B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour R-513/RALLYE RED
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,369 KM

Vehicle Description

IIHS Top Safety Pick. This Honda Civic Cpe delivers a Gas I4 1.8L/110 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) w/traction control, USB audio interface, Tilt & telescopic steering column.*This Honda Civic Cpe Features the Following Options *SmartVent front side-impact air bags w/passenger-side occupant detection system, Smart Maintenance Minder system, Security system w/remote entry, Seat belt warning chime, Remote trunk release w/lock, Rear window defroster w/timer, Rear seat heater ducts, Rear independent multi-link suspension, Pwr-assisted ventilated front disc/rear drum brakes, Pwr windows.*The Votes are Counted *IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.*See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: * Winner of* *KBB Best Resale Value: Compact Car * Excellent fuel economy * Relatively spacious for a compact sedan or coupe * Reassuringly high scores in crash tests * Well-tuned suspension offering comfort with control*Self Certify*Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Palladino Honda. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

