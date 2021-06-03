2013 Honda Civic

+ taxes & licensing
IIHS Top Safety Pick. This Honda Civic Cpe delivers a Gas I4 1.8L/110 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) w/traction control, USB audio interface, Tilt & telescopic steering column.*This Honda Civic Cpe Features the Following Options *SmartVent front side-impact air bags w/passenger-side occupant detection system, Smart Maintenance Minder system, Security system w/remote entry, Seat belt warning chime, Remote trunk release w/lock, Rear window defroster w/timer, Rear seat heater ducts, Rear independent multi-link suspension, Pwr-assisted ventilated front disc/rear drum brakes, Pwr windows.*The Votes are Counted *IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.*See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: * Winner of* *KBB Best Resale Value: Compact Car * Excellent fuel economy * Relatively spacious for a compact sedan or coupe * Reassuringly high scores in crash tests * Well-tuned suspension offering comfort with control*Self Certify*Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Palladino Honda. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733
