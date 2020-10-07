Menu
Account
2013 Hyundai Elantra

128,663 KM

$7,449

+ tax & licensing
$7,449

+ taxes & licensing

Sudbury Hyundai

1-800-565-9829

2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

1-800-565-9829

$7,449

+ taxes & licensing

128,663KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6163176
  Stock #: 247191B
  VIN: 5NPDH4AE9DH448774

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Bronze
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # 247191B
  Mileage 128,663 KM

Vehicle Description

Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price, every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
Automatic

Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

1-800-565-9829

