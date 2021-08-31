2013 Hyundai Elantra...

$11,199 + taxes & licensing 8 2 , 0 3 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7952441

7952441 Stock #: 021635B

021635B VIN: KMHD35LE4DU021635

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 82,031 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.