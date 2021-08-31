Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

82,031 KM

Details

$11,199

+ tax & licensing
$11,199

+ taxes & licensing

Sudbury Hyundai

1-800-565-9829

2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GT SE Snow tires on rims Included!

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GT SE Snow tires on rims Included!

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

1-800-565-9829

$11,199

+ taxes & licensing

82,031KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7952441
  • Stock #: 021635B
  • VIN: KMHD35LE4DU021635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 82,031 KM

Vehicle Description

Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price, every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Email Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

