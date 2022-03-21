$4,700+ tax & licensing
$4,700
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2013 Hyundai Elantra
GL - Cruise Control
Location
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
132,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8949985
- Stock #: BC0363W
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE3DH339839
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 132,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Civic who? Corolla what? The Hyundai Elantra's one of the new standard bearers in the compact class, with 38-mpg fuel economy, better safety, and class-leading standard features. - thecarconnection.com This 2013 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The 2013 Hyundai Elantra is a compact car continues to impress with its styling, fuel efficiency and bang for the buck. It has modern styling that looks sophisticated, offers simple and logical pricing and options packages, and an interior with some big-car perks.This sedan has 132,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Cruise Control, Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 190+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Bucket front seats
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
MP3 Player
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
External temperature display
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Interior air filtration
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
4 door
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Rear door type: Trunk
Metal-look door trim
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Audio system memory card slot
Grille with chrome bar
Metal-look/piano black center console trim
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,339 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.2 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,017 mm
Overall height: 1,435 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm
Overall Length: 4,530 mm
Overall Width: 1,775 mm
Fuel Capacity: 48 L
Front Leg Room: 1,108 mm
Rear Head Room: 943 mm
Max cargo capacity: 420 L
Gross vehicle weight: 1,720 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,393 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,358 mm
Rear Leg Room: 847 mm
Manual child safety locks
Halogen aero-composite headlights
