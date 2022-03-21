2013 Hyundai Elantra

$4,700 + taxes & licensing 1 3 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8949985

8949985 Stock #: BC0363W

BC0363W VIN: 5NPDH4AE3DH339839

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Bucket front seats Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Exterior Aluminum Wheels Body-coloured bumpers Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Convenience External temperature display Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Comfort Interior air filtration Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Additional Features 4 door Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Rear door type: Trunk Metal-look door trim Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Audio system memory card slot Grille with chrome bar Metal-look/piano black center console trim Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,339 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.2 L/100 km Front Head Room: 1,017 mm Overall height: 1,435 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm Overall Length: 4,530 mm Overall Width: 1,775 mm Fuel Capacity: 48 L Front Leg Room: 1,108 mm Rear Head Room: 943 mm Max cargo capacity: 420 L Gross vehicle weight: 1,720 kg Rear Shoulder Room: 1,393 mm Front Hip Room: 1,358 mm Rear Leg Room: 847 mm Manual child safety locks Halogen aero-composite headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.