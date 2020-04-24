990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
+ taxes & licensing
Take the worry out of buying with this reliable 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe. Traction control system w/electronic stability control, Shift interlock system, Roof mounted roll-over sensing side curtain airbags for front & 2nd rows, Rear parking assist system, Occupant classification system.*See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: You say you were born and raised practical and now you're raising a practical family? The new Santa Fe should own a space on your SUV shopping list.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*Backup Camera, Heated Leather Seats, Panoramic Roof, Woodgrain trim -inc: centre console, lower dash, upper door inserts, TGS surround, Twin-tip exhaust pipes, Trip computer -inc: L/100 km, range, trip distance, outside temp display, Transmission cooler, Trailer tow wiring, Traction control system w/electronic stability control, Solar front glass, shift interlock system, Roof rack side rails.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733
