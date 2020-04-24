Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Luxury- ALL WHEEL DRIVE, THIRD ROW SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Luxury- ALL WHEEL DRIVE, THIRD ROW SEATS

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

  1. 4905654
  2. 4905654
  3. 4905654
  4. 4905654
  5. 4905654
  6. 4905654
  7. 4905654
  8. 4905654
  9. 4905654
  10. 4905654
  11. 4905654
  12. 4905654
  13. 4905654
  14. 4905654
  15. 4905654
  16. 4905654
  17. 4905654
  18. 4905654
  19. 4905654
  20. 4905654
  21. 4905654
  22. 4905654
  23. 4905654
  24. 4905654
  25. 4905654
  26. 4905654
  27. 4905654
  28. 4905654
  29. 4905654
  30. 4905654
  31. 4905654
  32. 4905654
  33. 4905654
  34. 4905654
  35. 4905654
  36. 4905654
  37. 4905654
  38. 4905654
Contact Seller

$14,794

+ taxes & licensing

  • 129,774KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4905654
  • Stock #: 20923A
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF1DU001887
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Take the worry out of buying with this reliable 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe. Traction control system w/electronic stability control, Shift interlock system, Roof mounted roll-over sensing side curtain airbags for front & 2nd rows, Rear parking assist system, Occupant classification system.*See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: You say you were born and raised practical and now you're raising a practical family? The new Santa Fe should own a space on your SUV shopping list.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*Backup Camera, Heated Leather Seats, Panoramic Roof, Woodgrain trim -inc: centre console, lower dash, upper door inserts, TGS surround, Twin-tip exhaust pipes, Trip computer -inc: L/100 km, range, trip distance, outside temp display, Transmission cooler, Trailer tow wiring, Traction control system w/electronic stability control, Solar front glass, shift interlock system, Roof rack side rails.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Windows
  • Panoramic Roof
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Palladino Honda

2017 RAM 1500 Limite...
 96,497 KM
$31,199 + tax & lic
2017 Aston Martin DB...
 12,000 KM
$199,888 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Odyssey T...
 72,451 KM
$30,984 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery (coming soon)
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

705-673-XXXX

(click to show)

705-673-6733

Send A Message