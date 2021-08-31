Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

322,646 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Sudbury Hyundai

1-800-565-9829

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

1-800-565-9829

  1. 7741518
  2. 7741518
  3. 7741518
  4. 7741518
  5. 7741518
  6. 7741518
  7. 7741518
  8. 7741518
  9. 7741518
  10. 7741518
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

322,646KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7741518
  • Stock #: 342631B
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLAXDG093343

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 342631B
  • Mileage 322,646 KM

Vehicle Description

Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price, every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.

Vehicle Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sudbury Hyundai

2014 Hyundai Genesis...
 84,003 KM
$33,099 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 79,267 KM
$19,499 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Elantra...
 92,882 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

Call Dealer

1-800-565-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-565-9829

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory