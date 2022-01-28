2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

$16,401 + taxes & licensing 1 0 4 , 9 9 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8260269

8260269 Stock #: 8182A

8182A VIN: 5XYZUDLA5DG036421

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 104,997 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Exterior Daytime Running Lights Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Type of tires: AS Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Additional Features 4 door Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Surround Audio Four 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Intercooled Turbo Simulated wood dash trim Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Driver knee airbags Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Clock: In-radio display Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Tires: Width: 235 mm Fuel Capacity: 66 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.4 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,120 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 11.0 L/100 km SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Overall Width: 1,880 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,480 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,508 mm Overall height: 1,680 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,000 mm Leather/piano black shift knob trim Front Hip Room: 1,439 mm Manual child safety locks Overall Length: 4,690 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,350 kg Max cargo capacity: 2,025 L Rear Hip Room: 1,406 mm Curb weight: 1,752 kg Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Rear reverse sensing system

