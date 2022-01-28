Menu
2013 Hyundai Sonata

110,219 KM

$10,936

+ tax & licensing
$10,936

+ taxes & licensing

Subaru of Sudbury

705-419-2285

2013 Hyundai Sonata

2013 Hyundai Sonata

GL

2013 Hyundai Sonata

GL

Location

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

705-419-2285

$10,936

+ taxes & licensing

110,219KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8256050
  • Stock #: US1316A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # US1316A
  • Mileage 110,219 KM

Vehicle Description

Full-size, 6-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift, Gas I4 2.4L/144

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated rear seats
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Rear Defrost
POWER MOONROOF
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Premium cloth seating surfaces
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Wheel Covers
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
AM/FM radio: XM
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System
Generic Sun/Moonroof
16 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy Wheels
Heated Multi Adjustable Bucket Front Seats
Requires Subscription
Cargo: trunk

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Subaru of Sudbury

Subaru of Sudbury

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

