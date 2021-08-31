Menu
2013 Hyundai Tucson

70,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
Lee Valley Motors

705-561-4980

Limited

Limited

Location

1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6

70,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7600222
  • Stock #: 0821-110
  • VIN: KM8JTCAC1DU603135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 0821-110
  • Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Call Gilles: 705-561-4980 or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931

2013 Hyundai Tuscon Limited

Super clean little SUV! 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, all wheel drive !

Nicely equipped with USB phone charging, hands free calling, bluetooth audio, CD and AUX

Heated seats, power windows, power locks, remote start and dual sunroofs!

Low mileage vehicle in superb shape!

Comes with a set of winter tires on steel wheels

$13,900 + HST Certified

Warranty and Financing available!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
A/C
Temporary spare tire
Bluetooth Connection
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

