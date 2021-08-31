2013 Hyundai Tucson ...

+ taxes & licensing
705-561-4980
1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6
705-561-4980
+ taxes & licensing
Call Gilles: 705-561-4980 or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931
2013 Hyundai Tuscon Limited
Super clean little SUV! 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, all wheel drive !
Nicely equipped with USB phone charging, hands free calling, bluetooth audio, CD and AUX
Heated seats, power windows, power locks, remote start and dual sunroofs!
Low mileage vehicle in superb shape!
Comes with a set of winter tires on steel wheels
$13,900 + HST Certified
Warranty and Financing available!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6