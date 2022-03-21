Menu
2013 Hyundai Tucson

82,563 KM

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Sudbury Hyundai

1-800-565-9829

2013 Hyundai Tucson

2013 Hyundai Tucson

GL One owner no accidents!

2013 Hyundai Tucson

GL One owner no accidents!

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

1-800-565-9829

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

82,563KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8927890
  • Stock #: 021910A
  • VIN: KM8JTCAC7DU764136

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,563 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner, no accidents, new brakes, heated seats, dealer serviced, All wheel drive, low kms.Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price, every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.

Vehicle Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Email Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

1-800-565-9829

