2013 Jayco Eagle

0 KM

Details Description

$35,000

+ tax & licensing
$35,000

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Valley Motors

705-561-4980

2013 Jayco Eagle

2013 Jayco Eagle

Premiere

2013 Jayco Eagle

Premiere

Location

Lee Valley Motors

1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6

705-561-4980

$35,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 7270715
  Stock #: 0621-114
  VIN: 1UJCJ0BU6D1LM0151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Stock # 0621-114
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Call Gilles: 705-561-4980 or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931

2013 Jayco Eagle Premiere


Very high end trailer - worth near $100k new!
Has built in washer and dryer, 3 tip-outs, spacious bathroom and shower, full size double fridge and a cozy fireplace to top it all off.

Very clean non-smoker

$35,000 + HST

Financing available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Lee Valley Motors

Lee Valley Motors

Lee Valley Motors

1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6

705-561-4980

