+ taxes & licensing
705-561-4980
1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6
705-561-4980
+ taxes & licensing
Call Gilles: 705-561-4980 or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931
2013 Jayco Eagle Premiere
Very high end trailer - worth near $100k new!
Has built in washer and dryer, 3 tip-outs, spacious bathroom and shower, full size double fridge and a cozy fireplace to top it all off.
Very clean non-smoker
$35,000 + HST
Financing available
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6