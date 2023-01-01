2013 Kia Forte

$5,000 + taxes & licensing 1 6 1 , 9 0 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9466044

9466044 Stock #: P01NA060

P01NA060 VIN: KNAFT4A24D5651212

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 161,903 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Remote Keyless Entry Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Exterior Body-coloured bumpers Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 65 Black grille w/chrome surround Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Comfort Interior air filtration Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Convenience Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Additional Features 4 door Speed-proportional power steering Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Tilt-adjustable steering wheel ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 15 Rear door type: Trunk Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Wheel Width: 5.5 Audio system memory card slot Rear Head Room: 955 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,415 mm Tires: Width: 195 mm Diameter of tires: 15.0" Front Hip Room: 1,345 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,390 mm Max cargo capacity: 415 L Fuel Capacity: 52 L Overall Length: 4,530 mm Overall Width: 1,775 mm Overall height: 1,460 mm Wheelbase: 2,650 mm Front Head Room: 1,015 mm Front Leg Room: 1,100 mm Rear Leg Room: 890 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,355 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Manual child safety locks Halogen aero-composite headlights

