$5,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,000
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2013 Kia Forte
2013 Kia Forte
LX - Bluetooth
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$5,000
+ taxes & licensing
161,903KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9466044
- Stock #: P01NA060
- VIN: KNAFT4A24D5651212
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 161,903 KM
Vehicle Description
With a better, higher quality finish, this Kia Forte is becoming a proper family compact with plenty of comfort. This 2013 Kia Forte is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The Kia Forte lineup is more comfortable, more eager, and with much better finished attractive to anyone, no matter the age, gender, and occupation. New for 2013, the Kia badge on the hood, trunk, and steering wheel has a new design, and the coupe and four-door hatchback get new 16-inch wheels.This sedan has 161,903 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 130+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 65
Black grille w/chrome surround
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Interior air filtration
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
4 door
Speed-proportional power steering
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 15
Rear door type: Trunk
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Wheel Width: 5.5
Audio system memory card slot
Rear Head Room: 955 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,415 mm
Tires: Width: 195 mm
Diameter of tires: 15.0"
Front Hip Room: 1,345 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,390 mm
Max cargo capacity: 415 L
Fuel Capacity: 52 L
Overall Length: 4,530 mm
Overall Width: 1,775 mm
Overall height: 1,460 mm
Wheelbase: 2,650 mm
Front Head Room: 1,015 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,100 mm
Rear Leg Room: 890 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,355 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Manual child safety locks
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5