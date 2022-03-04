$5,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,000
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2013 Kia Sorento
2013 Kia Sorento
LX - Bluetooth - Fog Lamps
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$5,000
+ taxes & licensing
189,435KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8558234
- Stock #: BC0294W
- VIN: 5XYKT3A6XDG402757
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 189,435 KM
Vehicle Description
This Kia Sedona now comes available with a third row seat, for those who need it. This 2013 Kia Sorento is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The Kia Sorento compact crossover utility vehicle enters its third model year supported by an impressive list of accolades and sales milestones. Since its launch, Sorento has offered discerning consumers a refined and value-minded CUV with class-leading power while delivering outstanding fuel economy, a full roster of standard comfort and convenience features and an impressive array of safety equipment. For 2013, Sorento's utility and functionality are boosted further by adjusting content to suit consumer needs more than ever before.This SUV has 189,435 kms. It's beige in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 191HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 140+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Power Steering
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Cargo Area Light
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 65
Black grille w/chrome surround
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Interior air filtration
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Simulated wood dash trim
Simulated wood door trim
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 68 L
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,052 L
Overall Width: 1,885 mm
Front Head Room: 996 mm
Rear Head Room: 995 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,048 mm
Rear Leg Room: 955 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,506 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,491 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,431 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,421 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.5 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.8 L/100 km
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Overall height: 1,735 mm
Overall Length: 4,670 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,190 kg
Curb weight: 1,722 kg
Manual child safety locks
SiriusXM
Stability controll with anti-roll
Halogen projector beam headlights
Rear reverse sensing system
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5