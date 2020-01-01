Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Mazda CX-5

216,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,294

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,294

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Mazda

705-524-3300

Contact Seller
2013 Mazda CX-5

2013 Mazda CX-5

GS - AS TRADED

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mazda CX-5

GS - AS TRADED

Location

Palladino Mazda

936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2

705-524-3300

  1. 6294522
  2. 6294522
  3. 6294522
  4. 6294522
  5. 6294522
  6. 6294522
  7. 6294522
  8. 6294522
  9. 6294522
  10. 6294522
  11. 6294522
  12. 6294522
  13. 6294522
  14. 6294522
  15. 6294522
  16. 6294522
  17. 6294522
  18. 6294522
  19. 6294522
  20. 6294522
  21. 6294522
  22. 6294522
  23. 6294522
  24. 6294522
  25. 6294522
  26. 6294522
  27. 6294522
Contact Seller

$9,294

+ taxes & licensing

216,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6294522
  • Stock #: 7905B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 7905B
  • Mileage 216,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Mazda CX-5 delivers a Gas I4 2.0L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Trip Computer, Tire pressure monitor system (TPMS), Tilt/telescoping steering wheel -inc: audio controls, cruise controls, Bluetooth controls.*This Mazda CX-5 Comes Equipped with These Options *Temporary spare tire, Tailpipe finisher, Speed sensing pwr door locks, Roof mouldings for roof rack, Remote fold down rear seat, Rearview parking camera, Rear seat centre armrest w/cup holders, Rear intermittent wiper & washer, Rear heater duct, Rear console w/cup holder.*What Does it Mean to Buy a Self Certify Vehicle *Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Palladino Mazda. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*Palladino Mazda is conveniently located at 936 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Palladino Mazda

2014 Mazda CX-5 GS -...
 126,241 KM
$13,377 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Murano S...
 60,667 KM
$20,490 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Optima LX -...
 153,000 KM
$5,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Palladino Mazda

Palladino Mazda

Palladino Mazda

936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2

Call Dealer

705-524-XXXX

(click to show)

705-524-3300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory