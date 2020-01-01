2013 Mazda CX-5

+ taxes & licensing
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
This Mazda CX-5 delivers a Gas I4 2.0L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Trip Computer, Tire pressure monitor system (TPMS), Tilt/telescoping steering wheel -inc: audio controls, cruise controls, Bluetooth controls.*This Mazda CX-5 Comes Equipped with These Options *Temporary spare tire, Tailpipe finisher, Speed sensing pwr door locks, Roof mouldings for roof rack, Remote fold down rear seat, Rearview parking camera, Rear seat centre armrest w/cup holders, Rear intermittent wiper & washer, Rear heater duct, Rear console w/cup holder.*What Does it Mean to Buy a Self Certify Vehicle *Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Palladino Mazda. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*Palladino Mazda is conveniently located at 936 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
