2013 Mazda MAZDA3

$8,949 + taxes & licensing 1 7 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 8589050

8589050 Stock #: 8333A

8333A VIN: JM1BL1UF4D1786342

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats POWER DOORS Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Remote Keyless Entry Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Total Number of Speakers: 4 Window grid antenna Exterior Cargo Area Light Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Additional Features 4 door Speed-proportional power steering Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Door pockets: Driver and passenger Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Wheel Width: 6.5 Rear door type: Trunk Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Audio system memory card slot Overall height: 1,470 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Rear Leg Room: 919 mm Tires: Width: 205 mm Overall Width: 1,755 mm Rear Head Room: 953 mm Fuel Capacity: 55 L Urethane shift knob trim Max cargo capacity: 335 L Overall Length: 4,595 mm Wheelbase: 2,640 mm Front Head Room: 987 mm Front Leg Room: 1,068 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,395 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,371 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Manual child safety locks Halogen projector beam headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

