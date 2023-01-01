$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class
B 250 Sports Tourer
116,116KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10022958
- Stock #: M22047A
- VIN: WDDMH4EB8DJ129878
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 116,116 KM
Vehicle Description
Unlike the Mazda 5, Kia Rondo, Mini Cooper Clubman, this Mercedes-Benz B Class is a true sports car on the street with excellent performance figures. This 2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The Mercedes-Benz B-Class brings an electric car to the luxury lineup, offering plenty of features and the trademark styling that this nameplate is famous for. The B-Class is a compact, but roomy 5-door hatchback which efficiently makes the most out of its relatively diminutive exterior dimensions. Inside, the B-Class shows off its Mercedes genetics with a well laid-out interior and plenty of the luxury buyers expect from the brand.This hatchback has 116,116 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 8V MPFI SOHC Turbo engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
LocationMercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Rear fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 45
Run flat tires
Safety
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Comfort
Seating
Split rear bench
Security
Audio system security
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Wheel Width: 7
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Leatherette seat upholstery
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Chrome door trim
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.5 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.9 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Overall Length: 4,359 mm
Overall Width: 1,786 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,355 mm
Front Head Room: 1,013 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,547 L
Rear Leg Room: 976 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,058 mm
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Gross vehicle weight: 2,000 kg
Rear Head Room: 985 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,411 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,382 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,362 mm
Curb weight: 1,475 kg
Overall height: 1,557 mm
Wheelbase: 2,699 mm
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Type of tires: Run-flat AS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
