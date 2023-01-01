$CALL+ tax & licensing
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
705-522-7777
2013 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
SL 550 - Leather Seats
Location
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
74,689KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10491978
- Stock #: N11PA101S
- VIN: WDDJK7DA1DF001449
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour designo mocha black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description
Check out our wide selection of NEW and PRE-OWNED vehicles today!
This 2013 Mercedes-Benz SL is the S class of sports cars. This 2013 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The 2013 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class is all-new inside and out. The trio of turbocharged engines receive significant bumps in horsepower, and despite the additional thrust, fuel consumption for the 2013 SL550 has been reduced by roughly 30-percent. Mercedes-Benz has also bolstered the SL's luxury quotient, as a host of exclusive features and infotainment services combine to create a new level of sophistication for the 60-year-old nameplate. This low mileage convertible has just 74,689 kms. It's designo mocha black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 429HP 4.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Premium Package.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
LocationMercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Selective service internet access
Seating
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
2 door
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Rear fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Run flat tires
Safety
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Headlights off auto delay
Cupholders: Front
Floor mats: Carpet front
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Center Console: Full with locking storage
Genuine wood center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
4-corner leveling suspension
Multi-link front suspension
Security
Audio system security
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Twin Turbo
Glass Sunroof
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Convertible occupant rollover protection
Transmission hill holder
Glass rear window
DVD-Audio
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
In-Dash 6-disc CD player
Surround Audio
Rear door type: Trunk
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Audio system memory card slot
Leather/genuine wood steering wheel trim
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Genuine wood dash trim
Genuine wood door trim
Wheel Diameter: 19
Driver and passenger seat memory
Convertible wind blocker
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Memorized Settings including HVAC
1st row curtain head airbags
Headlight cleaners with washer
Self-leveling headlights
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 14
Power Retractable Hard Top
Active suspension
Tires: Speed Rating: Y
Driver adjustable suspension height and ride control
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Harman/kardon
Heated windshield washer jets and Reservoir
Wheel Width: 9.5
Silver aluminum rims
Grille with chrome bar
SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)
Overall Width: 1,877 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,361 mm
Fuel Capacity: 75 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.1 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 993 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.7 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 6.1 s
Tires: Width: 285 mm
SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Tires: Profile: 30
Front Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,090 mm
Max cargo capacity: 381 L
Overall Length: 4,612 mm
Audio System Premium Brand: COMAND APS
Overall height: 1,315 mm
Curb weight: 1,785 kg
AppLink
Wheelbase: 2,585 mm
Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
Gross vehicle weight: 2,165 kg
PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist automated reverse sensing system
Type of tires: Run-flat Performance
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Exterior Parking Camera : PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist automated
