2013 Mitsubishi RVR

$12,500 + taxes & licensing 156,400 KM Used

Listing ID: 8812805

Stock #: 23882W

VIN: 4A4AJ4AU1DE601638

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 156,400 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Seating Heated Seats Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Exterior Roof Rails Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Black grille w/chrome surround Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 9 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Leather shift knob trim Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension All-Wheel Drive Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Overhead console: Mini Rain sensing front wipers Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Additional Features 4 door Glass Sunroof Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist ABS and Driveline Traction Control Vehicle Emissions: LEV II In-Dash 6-disc CD player Surround Audio Wheel Width: 7 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru Driver knee airbags Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Chrome door trim Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM) Diameter of tires: 18.0" Tires: Width: 225 mm Fuel Capacity: 60 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 8.6 L/100 km Front Head Room: 988 mm Overall Length: 4,295 mm SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio Rear Hip Room: 1,310 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,970 kg Rear Leg Room: 921 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,427 mm Overall Width: 1,770 mm Wheelbase: 2,670 mm Overall height: 1,630 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,414 mm Rear Head Room: 934 mm Front Leg Room: 1,056 mm Front Hip Room: 1,324 mm Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,480 kg Max cargo capacity: 1,382 L Audio System Premium Brand: Rockford Fosgate Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry High intensity low beam projector beam headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.