$12,500
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Mitsubishi RVR
2013 Mitsubishi RVR
GT - Sunroof - Bluetooth
$12,500
+ taxes & licensing
156,400KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8812805
- Stock #: 23882W
- VIN: 4A4AJ4AU1DE601638
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 156,400 KM
Vehicle Description
For a versatile, compact crossover that doesn't blend into the crowd, check out this stylish Mitsubishi RVR. This 2013 Mitsubishi RVR is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The elegant, yet assertive exterior of this Mitsubishi RVR makes for an engaging and eye-catching design. Far from being just another crossover, this RVR makes a stylish statement while delivering versatility and sound handling. It beckons to be driven with a highly spirited power plant which balances power and fuel efficiency. Perfect to navigate the fast-paced and ever-changing avenues of urban living and solid enough to tame the wildest shopping excursion, this Mitsubishi RVR is ready to impress you. This SUV has 156,400 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 180+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Heated Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Black grille w/chrome surround
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 9
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
All-Wheel Drive
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Overhead console: Mini
Rain sensing front wipers
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
4 door
Glass Sunroof
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
In-Dash 6-disc CD player
Surround Audio
Wheel Width: 7
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Driver knee airbags
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Chrome door trim
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.6 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 988 mm
Overall Length: 4,295 mm
SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Rear Hip Room: 1,310 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,970 kg
Rear Leg Room: 921 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,427 mm
Overall Width: 1,770 mm
Wheelbase: 2,670 mm
Overall height: 1,630 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,414 mm
Rear Head Room: 934 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,056 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,324 mm
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,480 kg
Max cargo capacity: 1,382 L
Audio System Premium Brand: Rockford Fosgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
High intensity low beam projector beam headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
