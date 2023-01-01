Menu
2013 Nissan Juke

121,437 KM

$12,074

+ tax & licensing
$12,074

+ taxes & licensing

Subaru of Sudbury

705-419-2285

2013 Nissan Juke

2013 Nissan Juke

SV

2013 Nissan Juke

SV

Location

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

705-419-2285

$12,074

+ taxes & licensing

121,437KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: N12RA015T

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,437 KM

Vehicle Description

Small Station Wagon, 5dr Wgn CVT SV AWD, 1-Speed Continuously Variable Ratio, Turbocharged I4 1.6L/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Speed Control
Front Reading Lamps
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Front Reading Lights
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Leather shift knob
Premium Cloth Seat Trim
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Final Drive Ratio: 5.798

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Variably intermittent wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Bluetooth Connection
Appearance: analog

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Subaru of Sudbury

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

705-419-XXXX

705-419-2285

