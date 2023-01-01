$12,074+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,074
+ taxes & licensing
Subaru of Sudbury
705-419-2285
2013 Nissan Juke
2013 Nissan Juke
SV
Location
Subaru of Sudbury
2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-419-2285
$12,074
+ taxes & licensing
121,437KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10082025
- Stock #: N12RA015T
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # N12RA015T
- Mileage 121,437 KM
Vehicle Description
Small Station Wagon, 5dr Wgn CVT SV AWD, 1-Speed Continuously Variable Ratio, Turbocharged I4 1.6L/
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Speed Control
Front Reading Lamps
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Front Reading Lights
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Leather shift knob
Premium Cloth Seat Trim
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Final Drive Ratio: 5.798
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Variably intermittent wipers
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Bluetooth Connection
Appearance: analog
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Subaru of Sudbury
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Subaru of Sudbury
2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2