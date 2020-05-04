990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
Check out this capable 2013 Nissan Sentra . Zone body construction w/front/rear crumple zones, Visor vanity mirrors w/extensions, Vehicle security system, Vehicle dynamic control w/traction control system, Variable intermittent windshield wipers.*This Nissan Sentra Features the Following Options *Trip computer -inc: average MPG, current MPG, distance to empty, average speed, Torsion beam rear suspension, Speed-sensitive electric pwr steering, Silver interior trim, Roof-mounted side-impact supplemental curtain airbags, Rear seat centre console w/cupholders, Rear child safety door locks, Rear 60/40 split fold-down bench seat, Pwr windows w/driver one-touch auto up/down feature, Pwr door locks w/auto-locking feature.*AS/IS*AS/IS vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Palladino Honda. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety Nor do nthey qualify for any kind of financing. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733
