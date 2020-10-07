2013 Subaru Impreza

+ taxes & licensing
705-673-6733
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
+ taxes & licensing
IIHS Top Safety Pick. This Subaru Impreza delivers a Gas Flat-4 2.0L/ engine powering this Manual transmission. Wiper de-icer, Whiplash-reducing front seats, Vehicle dynamics control system.*This Subaru Impreza Comes Equipped with These Options *Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/washers, Trunk light, Traction control system, Tinted windows, Tilt/telescopic steering wheel -inc: illuminated cruise/audio/Bluetooth controls, Symmetrical all-wheel drive -inc: viscous-coupling limited-slip centre differential, Storage compartments in doors, Side-impact door beams, Seatback storage pockets, Roof mounted antenna.*The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: The Impreza is a good choice for those seeking practicality, reliability, good fuel economy and the all-weather traction benefits of all-wheel drive. Those seeking a bargain performance car can find it in the WRX or the even more potent -- but pricier -- WRX STI.*AS-IS*AS-ISvehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Palladino Honda. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety,NOR do they qualify for any type of financing. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5