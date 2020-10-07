Menu
2013 Subaru Impreza

195,610 KM

Details Description Features

$4,700

+ tax & licensing
$4,700

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

2013 Subaru Impreza

2013 Subaru Impreza

2.0i w/Touring Pkg

2013 Subaru Impreza

2.0i w/Touring Pkg

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$4,700

+ taxes & licensing

195,610KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5857761
  • Stock #: 22778W
  • VIN: JF1GJAD69DG015910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 22778W
  • Mileage 195,610 KM

Vehicle Description

IIHS Top Safety Pick. This Subaru Impreza delivers a Gas Flat-4 2.0L/ engine powering this Manual transmission. Wiper de-icer, Whiplash-reducing front seats, Vehicle dynamics control system.*This Subaru Impreza Comes Equipped with These Options *Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/washers, Trunk light, Traction control system, Tinted windows, Tilt/telescopic steering wheel -inc: illuminated cruise/audio/Bluetooth controls, Symmetrical all-wheel drive -inc: viscous-coupling limited-slip centre differential, Storage compartments in doors, Side-impact door beams, Seatback storage pockets, Roof mounted antenna.*The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: The Impreza is a good choice for those seeking practicality, reliability, good fuel economy and the all-weather traction benefits of all-wheel drive. Those seeking a bargain performance car can find it in the WRX or the even more potent -- but pricier -- WRX STI.*AS-IS*AS-ISvehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Palladino Honda. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety,NOR do they qualify for any type of financing. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

