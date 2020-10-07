Menu
2013 Toyota Corolla

75,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Valley Motors

705-561-4980

2013 Toyota Corolla

2013 Toyota Corolla

S

2013 Toyota Corolla

S

Location

Lee Valley Motors

2280 Celine St Unit 1, Sudbury, ON P3E 0C9

705-561-4980

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

75,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5852061
  Stock #: 0920-109
  VIN: 2T1BU4EE6DC944776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic (Silver)
  • Interior Colour Dark Charcoal (A)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 0920-109
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit? No problem! We finance!

Call Gilles: 705-561-4980
or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931

2013 Toyota Corolla S

Sporty upscale trim model - sporty factory bodykit and spoiler, black headlight housing
Power windows, power locks, power mirrors, sunroof
Bluetooth, CD, AUX, USB music sources
Foglights, heated seats, OEM rubber floor mats
LOW LOW LOW KMS for the year - only 75,000kms and well taken care of!

$12,900 + HST Certified

Warranty and Financing available!

Vehicle Features

Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
P205/55R16 tires
Cruise Control
Front & rear cup holders
Halogen Headlamps
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Temporary spare tire
Front Wheel Drive
4-speed automatic transmission w/OD
Digital clock
Fog Lamps
Child safety rear door locks
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Front & rear side curtain air bags
Front seat mounted side air bags
Illuminated Entry
Body-coloured door handles
Pwr windows w/driver side auto-down
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Rear seat heater ducts
Rear folding 60/40 split bench seat -inc: vertical headrest adjustment
Chrome Exhaust Tip
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Rear window defroster w/timer
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Fadeout dome lamp
Front & rear assist grips
Upper & lower glove box
Front ventilated disc & rear drum brakes
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Active front head rests w/whiplash protection
Driver coin case compartment
Folding pwr heated body-coloured mirrors
Front & rear door bottle holders
Rear outboard seat belt comfort guides
Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters
1.8L DOHC 16-valve dual VVT-i I4 engine
Rear torsion beam suspension -inc: coil springs
Driver & front passenger opening door pockets & map pockets
Brake assist (BA)
12V accessory pwr outlet
16" aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks
Black headlamp surrounds
Smart stop technology (SST)
Body-coloured full skirt pkg
Unique scuff plates
Deodorizing air filter
3-point lap & shoulder belts for all seating positions -inc: B-pillar adjustable anchors
All-season carpeted floor mats
Direct ignition system (DIS)
Dual-stage driver & front passenger air bags -inc: passenger status indicator
Electric throttle control system w/intelligence
Front independent Macpherson suspension -inc: gas struts, coil springs
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, water temp gauge, outside temp gauge
Warnings -inc: low fuel, low washer fluid, door ajar, headlamps on, seat belt remind, key remind
3-spoke leather wrapped tilt & telescopic steering wheel -inc: audio controls
Front sport bucket seats -inc: headrest adjustment

