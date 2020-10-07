2013 Toyota Corolla

Convenience
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Powertrain
4-speed automatic transmission w/OD
Safety
Child safety rear door locks
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Front & rear side curtain air bags
Front seat mounted side air bags
Trim
Body-coloured door handles
Power Options
Pwr windows w/driver side auto-down
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Seating
Rear folding 60/40 split bench seat -inc: vertical headrest adjustment
Additional Features
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Rear window defroster w/timer
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Front & rear assist grips
Front ventilated disc & rear drum brakes
Active front head rests w/whiplash protection
Driver coin case compartment
Folding pwr heated body-coloured mirrors
Front & rear door bottle holders
Rear outboard seat belt comfort guides
Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters
1.8L DOHC 16-valve dual VVT-i I4 engine
Rear torsion beam suspension -inc: coil springs
Driver & front passenger opening door pockets & map pockets
16" aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks
Smart stop technology (SST)
Body-coloured full skirt pkg
3-point lap & shoulder belts for all seating positions -inc: B-pillar adjustable anchors
All-season carpeted floor mats
Direct ignition system (DIS)
Dual-stage driver & front passenger air bags -inc: passenger status indicator
Electric throttle control system w/intelligence
Front independent Macpherson suspension -inc: gas struts, coil springs
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, water temp gauge, outside temp gauge
Warnings -inc: low fuel, low washer fluid, door ajar, headlamps on, seat belt remind, key remind
3-spoke leather wrapped tilt & telescopic steering wheel -inc: audio controls
Front sport bucket seats -inc: headrest adjustment
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.