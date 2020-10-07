2013 Toyota Corolla

Vehicle Features

Exterior Tinted Glass Rear Spoiler P205/55R16 tires Convenience Cruise Control Front & rear cup holders Halogen Headlamps Variable intermittent windshield wipers Temporary spare tire Powertrain Front Wheel Drive 4-speed automatic transmission w/OD Media / Nav / Comm Digital clock Safety Fog Lamps Child safety rear door locks Anchor points for child restraint seats Electronic brake force distribution (EBD) Anti-lock braking system (ABS) Front & rear side curtain air bags Front seat mounted side air bags Comfort Illuminated Entry Trim Body-coloured door handles Power Options Pwr windows w/driver side auto-down Electric pwr rack & pinion steering Seating Rear seat heater ducts Rear folding 60/40 split bench seat -inc: vertical headrest adjustment

Additional Features Chrome Exhaust Tip Stainless Steel exhaust system Rear window defroster w/timer Front & rear stabilizer bars Fadeout dome lamp Front & rear assist grips Upper & lower glove box Front ventilated disc & rear drum brakes Dual Vanity Mirrors Active front head rests w/whiplash protection Driver coin case compartment Folding pwr heated body-coloured mirrors Front & rear door bottle holders Rear outboard seat belt comfort guides Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters 1.8L DOHC 16-valve dual VVT-i I4 engine Rear torsion beam suspension -inc: coil springs Driver & front passenger opening door pockets & map pockets Brake assist (BA) 12V accessory pwr outlet 16" aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks Black headlamp surrounds Smart stop technology (SST) Body-coloured full skirt pkg Unique scuff plates Deodorizing air filter 3-point lap & shoulder belts for all seating positions -inc: B-pillar adjustable anchors All-season carpeted floor mats Direct ignition system (DIS) Dual-stage driver & front passenger air bags -inc: passenger status indicator Electric throttle control system w/intelligence Front independent Macpherson suspension -inc: gas struts, coil springs Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, water temp gauge, outside temp gauge Warnings -inc: low fuel, low washer fluid, door ajar, headlamps on, seat belt remind, key remind 3-spoke leather wrapped tilt & telescopic steering wheel -inc: audio controls Front sport bucket seats -inc: headrest adjustment

