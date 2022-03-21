Menu
2013 Toyota RAV4

165,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,753

+ tax & licensing
$16,753

+ taxes & licensing

Subaru of Sudbury

705-419-2285

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota RAV4

2013 Toyota RAV4

LE Star Safety System!

2013 Toyota RAV4

LE Star Safety System!

Location

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

705-419-2285

Contact Seller

$16,753

+ taxes & licensing

165,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8684372
  • Stock #: S22160A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # S22160A
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Feel safe and secure on the road in this 2013 Rav4 LE AWD with Toyota's Star Safety System which includes Enhanced Vehicle Stability, Traction Control, Brake Assist and Smart Stop Technology! Sit comfortably on the two-tone fabric upholstery with soft touch interior accents! 60/40 split rear seating allows for maximum cargo options! 17'' steel wheels, projector beam headlights & chrome-accented grille highlight some of the exterior features! Enjoy ECO & Sport mode options, cruise control, and Bluetooth hands-free controls!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
SPEED CONTROL
Front Reading Lamps
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Fabric seat trim
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
4.071 Axle Ratio
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
4 Speakers
Auxiliary Audio Input
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Wheels: 17" Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
Telescoping Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Knee Air Bag
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Bluetooth Connection
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Radio: AM/FM CD/MP3/WMA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Subaru of Sudbury

Subaru of Sudbury

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

Call Dealer

705-419-XXXX

(click to show)

705-419-2285

