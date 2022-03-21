$16,753+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-419-2285
2013 Toyota RAV4
LE Star Safety System!
Location
Subaru of Sudbury
2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-419-2285
$16,753
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8684372
- Stock #: S22160A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # S22160A
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Feel safe and secure on the road in this 2013 Rav4 LE AWD with Toyota's Star Safety System which includes Enhanced Vehicle Stability, Traction Control, Brake Assist and Smart Stop Technology! Sit comfortably on the two-tone fabric upholstery with soft touch interior accents! 60/40 split rear seating allows for maximum cargo options! 17'' steel wheels, projector beam headlights & chrome-accented grille highlight some of the exterior features! Enjoy ECO & Sport mode options, cruise control, and Bluetooth hands-free controls!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Subaru of Sudbury
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.