$7,419+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,419
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2014 BMW X3
2014 BMW X3
xDrive28i - Sunroof - Navigation
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$7,419
+ taxes & licensing
253,511KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9545878
- Stock #: N01PA155T
- VIN: 5UXWX9C54E0D22635
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 253,511 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2014 BMW X3 offers superb maneuverability and performance that is rarely seen in an SUV. This 2014 BMW X3 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
This 2014 BMW X3 delivers it all; agility, design, unparalleled performance, intelligent innovations, and the versatility of a Sports Activity Vehicle. Every element works together to make it the perfect travel companion for any situation. For a crossover SUV this X3 performs much like a sport sedan and offers one of the best designed interiors with an impressive fit and finish.This SUV has 253,511 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel, Synthetic Leather, Steering Wheel Controls, Climate Control, Fog Lamps.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 130+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Daytime Running Lights
Fog Lamps
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Rear fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Profile: 50
Run flat tires
Coloured grille w/chrome surround
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Climate Control
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Audio system security
Leatherette shift knob trim
4 door
Navigation
Park Assist
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Heated windshield washer jets
Leatherette seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tires: Speed Rating: W
Metal-look/piano black dash trim
Silver aluminum rims
Front Shoulder Room: 1,455 mm
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Rear Leg Room: 935 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.1 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 67 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.8 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,033 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,013 mm
Rear Head Room: 994 mm
AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,423 mm
Curb weight: 1,845 kg
Manual child safety locks
BMW Assist eCall
Wheelbase: 2,810 mm
Overall Width: 1,881 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,600 L
Overall Length: 4,648 mm
Overall height: 1,661 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,330 kg
SiriusXM
Stability controll with anti-roll
Halogen projector beam headlights
Type of tires: Run-flat AS
Synthetic Leather
Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5