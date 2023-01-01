2014 BMW X3

$7,419 + taxes & licensing 2 5 3 , 5 1 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9545878

9545878 Stock #: N01PA155T

N01PA155T VIN: 5UXWX9C54E0D22635

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 253,511 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Driver seat memory Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Exterior Daytime Running Lights Fog Lamps Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Rear fog lights Variable intermittent front wipers Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Profile: 50 Run flat tires Coloured grille w/chrome surround Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Safety Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Climate Control Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Audio system security Trim Leatherette shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Navigation Park Assist Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Intercooled Turbo Memorized Settings for 3 drivers Heated windshield washer jets Leatherette seat upholstery Video Monitor Location: Front Tires: Speed Rating: W Metal-look/piano black dash trim Silver aluminum rims Front Shoulder Room: 1,455 mm Tires: Width: 245 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Rear Leg Room: 935 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.1 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 67 L Fuel Consumption: City: 9.8 L/100 km Front Head Room: 1,033 mm Front Leg Room: 1,013 mm Rear Head Room: 994 mm AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio Rear Shoulder Room: 1,423 mm Curb weight: 1,845 kg Manual child safety locks BMW Assist eCall Wheelbase: 2,810 mm Overall Width: 1,881 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,600 L Overall Length: 4,648 mm Overall height: 1,661 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,330 kg SiriusXM Stability controll with anti-roll Halogen projector beam headlights Type of tires: Run-flat AS Synthetic Leather Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.