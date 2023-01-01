2014 Chevrolet Cruze...

Listing ID: 10217181

10217181 Stock #: B01PA118T

B01PA118T VIN: 1G1PC5SB0E7331508

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 25 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Selective service internet access Exterior Daytime Running Lights Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 60 Black grille w/chrome surround Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt OnStar Directions & Connections Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Wheel Width: 6.5 Rear door type: Trunk Vehicle Emissions: ULEV 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Intercooled Turbo Driver and passenger knee airbags Clock: In-radio display Fuel Consumption: City: 7.8 L/100 km Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Front Head Room: 998 mm Rear Leg Room: 898 mm Overall Width: 1,796 mm Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.2 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 963 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Max Cargo Capacity: 425 L Front Shoulder Room: 1,391 mm Front Hip Room: 1,346 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Overall height: 1,476 mm Wheelbase: 2,685 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,331 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,369 mm Dash trim: Cloth/metal-look Fuel Capacity: 59 L Overall Length: 4,597 mm Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,407 kg SiriusXM Stability controll with anti-roll Halogen aero-composite headlights

