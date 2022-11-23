$6,200+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,200
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
1LT - AS IS
Location
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
122,685KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9408715
- Stock #: 1-24001WW
- VIN: 1G1PC5SBXE7338031
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 122,685 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Selective service internet access
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
OnStar Directions & Connections
MP3 Player
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 60
Black grille w/chrome surround
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Interior air filtration
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Audio system security
4 door
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Wheel Width: 6.5
Rear door type: Trunk
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Intercooled Turbo
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.8 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Front Head Room: 998 mm
Rear Leg Room: 898 mm
Overall Width: 1,796 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.2 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 963 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Max Cargo Capacity: 425 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,391 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,346 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Overall height: 1,476 mm
Wheelbase: 2,685 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,331 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,369 mm
Dash trim: Cloth/metal-look
Fuel Capacity: 59 L
Overall Length: 4,597 mm
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,407 kg
SiriusXM
Stability controll with anti-roll
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
