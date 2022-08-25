$13,000+ tax & licensing
$13,000
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Impala
LTZ - Bluetooth - Leather Seats
182,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8988751
- Stock #: U10416W
- VIN: 2G1155S35E9101552
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 182,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Chevys flagship sedan is no longer the queen of the rental fleet: Its big, bold, and (more) beautiful, with a spacious, well-trimmed cabin. -Car and Driver This 2014 Chevrolet Impala is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
All new for 2014, the Chevrolet Impala is a fully modern car, with a gorgeous new exterior, a spacious, well-built cabin, a comfortable ride, and a host of new tech features. Chevy Impala is not only roomy, it finally has the composed ride and precise steering you expect in a modern sedan. It deserves consideration if you're shopping for a full-size sedan. This sedan has 182,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Remote Engine Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current.
Come by and check out our fleet of 180+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
OnStar Directions & Connections
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Remote Engine Start
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Simulated wood/metal-look center console trim
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 45
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Audio system security
Leather shift knob trim
4 door
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Rear door type: Trunk
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Turn signal in mirrors
Wheel Diameter: 19
Simulated wood/metal-look door trim
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Wheel Width: 8.5
Metal-look/piano black dash trim
Clock: In-radio display
Machined aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.1 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Front Head Room: 991 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.9 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 935 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Overall height: 1,496 mm
Overall Width: 1,854 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Rear Hip Room: 1,379 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,450 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,069 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,397 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,460 mm
Rear Head Room: 952 mm
Chevrolet MyLink
Power child safety locks
Audio System Premium Brand: Chevrolet MyLink
Max cargo capacity: 532 L
Wheelbase: 2,837 mm
Overall Length: 5,113 mm
Curb weight: 1,754 kg
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
High intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
Rear Park Assist rear reverse sensing system
