2014 Chevrolet Traverse

Battery rundown protection

Rear Vision Camera

Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in second row outboard positions

Roof rail mouldings

Defogger, rear window

Steering wheel, leather wrapped

Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic

Cupholders -inc: (4) front, (4) 2nd row, (2) 3rd row

Mouldings, bodyside, body coloured

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc

Door handles, chrome

Emissions, federal requirements

Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night

Exhaust, single

Suspension, Ride and Handling

Glass, Solar-Ray deep tint on rear side, rear quarter and rear glass

Glass, Solar-Ray light tint on driver and front passenger side glass and windshield

Seatbelts -inc: front pretensioners, dual mode retractors, shoulder belt height adjusters

Emissions, federal tier 2

Spoiler, rear

Storage system, rear cargo area under floor

Steering, power, variable effort

Mirrors, manual folding

17" compact steel spare wheel and tire

Standard (6) Speaker System

Insulation, acoustical package

Windows, power with driver Express-Down

ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI V6

Axle, 3.16 final drive ratio

Child safety locks, rear

Headlamps, dual halogen

Mirrors, integral blind spot mirror

Liftgate, manual rear

Wipers, front and rear intermittent wipers with washers

Power outlets, 12 volt accessory power -inc: (1) instrument panel, (1) 2nd row seat, (1) 3rd row seat, (1) cargo area

Visors, driver and front passenger, padded with cloth trim, colour-keyed -inc: illuminated vanity mirrors

Power outlets, (2) USB ports, rear, charge only

Air bags, front passenger air bag suppression (Always use safety belts & the correct child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See the Owner's Manual for more information.)

Brakes, panic brake and hill hold assist

Rear Park Assist, sensor indicator

Lighting, interior with theatre dimming -inc: cargo compartment, front seat reading lights, 2nd row reading lights integrated in dome light, illuminated entry/exit

Headlamps, fog lamps, front

Mirrors, body coloured, power, heated and turn signal

Seating, 1st row, 8-way power adjuster, front driver with power recline and lumbar control

Seating, 1st row, 2-way manual adjuster, front passenger with power recline

Console, front centre -inc: (2) cupholders, covered storage bin, sliding armrest w/storage, 12 volt pwr outlet

Instrumentation, Driver Information Centre (DIC) -inc: speedometer, tachometer, outside temp display, coolant temp, odometer, low oil, fuel & coolant indicators, voltmeter, trip odometer, oil life indicator

Instrumentation, compass display

Trim, interior, wood grain centre stack

GVW rating, 6459 lbs. (2930 kg)