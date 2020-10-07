Menu
2014 Chevrolet Traverse

160,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Valley Motors

705-561-4980

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Traverse

2014 Chevrolet Traverse

1LT

2014 Chevrolet Traverse

1LT

Location

Lee Valley Motors

2280 Celine St Unit 1, Sudbury, ON P3E 0C9

705-561-4980

Contact Seller

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

160,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5907381
  VIN: 1GNKVGKD7EJ341858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White (White)
  • Interior Colour Ebony (19C)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit? We finance!

Call Gilles: 705-561-4980
or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931

2014 Chevrolet Traverse 1LT AWD

V6 engine, 6 speed automatic, all-wheel drive
7 Passenger SUV! Lots of space, folding seats 2nd and 3rd row
Dual zone climate control up front, rear climate controls for 2nd row
Dual sunroof, remote start, AUX, USB, Backup camera

$14,900 + HST Certified

Warranty and Financing available!

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive
Tire Pressure Monitor
Battery rundown protection
Rear Vision Camera
Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in second row outboard positions
Roof rail mouldings
Defogger, rear window
Steering wheel, leather wrapped
Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
Cupholders -inc: (4) front, (4) 2nd row, (2) 3rd row
Mouldings, bodyside, body coloured
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Door handles, chrome
Emissions, federal requirements
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Exhaust, single
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Glass, Solar-Ray deep tint on rear side, rear quarter and rear glass
Glass, Solar-Ray light tint on driver and front passenger side glass and windshield
Seatbelts -inc: front pretensioners, dual mode retractors, shoulder belt height adjusters
Emissions, federal tier 2
Spoiler, rear
Storage system, rear cargo area under floor
Steering, power, variable effort
Mirrors, manual folding
17" compact steel spare wheel and tire
Standard (6) Speaker System
Insulation, acoustical package
Windows, power with driver Express-Down
ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI V6
Axle, 3.16 final drive ratio
Child safety locks, rear
Headlamps, dual halogen
Mirrors, integral blind spot mirror
Liftgate, manual rear
Wipers, front and rear intermittent wipers with washers
Power outlets, 12 volt accessory power -inc: (1) instrument panel, (1) 2nd row seat, (1) 3rd row seat, (1) cargo area
Visors, driver and front passenger, padded with cloth trim, colour-keyed -inc: illuminated vanity mirrors
Power outlets, (2) USB ports, rear, charge only
Air bags, front passenger air bag suppression (Always use safety belts & the correct child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See the Owner's Manual for more information.)
Brakes, panic brake and hill hold assist
Rear Park Assist, sensor indicator
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming -inc: cargo compartment, front seat reading lights, 2nd row reading lights integrated in dome light, illuminated entry/exit
Headlamps, fog lamps, front
Mirrors, body coloured, power, heated and turn signal
Seating, 1st row, 8-way power adjuster, front driver with power recline and lumbar control
Seating, 1st row, 2-way manual adjuster, front passenger with power recline
Console, front centre -inc: (2) cupholders, covered storage bin, sliding armrest w/storage, 12 volt pwr outlet
Instrumentation, Driver Information Centre (DIC) -inc: speedometer, tachometer, outside temp display, coolant temp, odometer, low oil, fuel & coolant indicators, voltmeter, trip odometer, oil life indicator
Instrumentation, compass display
Trim, interior, wood grain centre stack
GVW rating, 6459 lbs. (2930 kg)
Air bags, frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger -inc: driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact, head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions (Always use safety belts & the correct child restraints. Children are sa...

Lee Valley Motors

Lee Valley Motors

2280 Celine St Unit 1, Sudbury, ON P3E 0C9

Call Dealer

705-561-XXXX

(click to show)

705-561-4980

