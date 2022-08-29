2014 Dodge Avenger

$5,000 + taxes & licensing 1 8 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9032710

Stock #: 24012W

VIN: 1C3CDZCB7EN102803

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Mechanical Power Steering ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Seating Heated Seats Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Control Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Exterior Aluminum Wheels Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Profile: 50 Tires: Speed Rating: T Type of tires: Touring AS Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Leather/chrome shift knob trim Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Suspension class: Touring Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Rear door type: Trunk Wheel Width: 7 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Rear spoiler: Wing 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Wheel Diameter: 18 Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Fuel Capacity: 64 L Front Leg Room: 1,077 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Tires: Width: 225 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,430 mm Rear Leg Room: 919 mm Front Hip Room: 1,336 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 9.9 L/100 km SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Rear Head Room: 972 mm Front Head Room: 1,017 mm Wheelbase: 2,765 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Rear Shoulder Room: 1,422 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.7 L/100 km Rear Hip Room: 1,341 mm Overall Width: 1,849 mm Overall height: 1,483 mm Max cargo capacity: 382 L Curb weight: 1,542 kg Overall Length: 4,892 mm Manual child safety locks SiriusXM Halogen aero-composite headlights

