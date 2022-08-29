2014 Dodge Durango

$9,000 + taxes & licensing 2 7 4 , 9 0 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9211873

9211873 Stock #: BC0195WW

BC0195WW VIN: 1C4RDJDG2EC361308

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 274,905 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Driver seat memory Garage door transmitter Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Mechanical Power Steering ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Short and long arm front suspension Permanent locking hubs Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Exterior Roof Rack Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AT Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 60 Coloured grille w/chrome surround Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 6 AM/FM/Satellite Radio SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Windows Privacy glass: Deep Trim Leather shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Vehicle Emissions: LEV II 50-50 Third Row Seat Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Three 12V DC power outlets Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Turn signal in mirrors Simulated wood dash trim Simulated wood door trim 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Memorized Settings including audio Rear heat ducts with separate controls UConnect wireless connectivity Clock: In-radio display Polished aluminum rims Tires: Width: 265 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.3 L/100 km 3rd Row Head Room: 960 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 12.4 L/100 km 3rd Row Leg Room: 800 mm Fuel Capacity: 93 L Rear Leg Room: 981 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,481 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,948 kg Front Head Room: 1,013 mm Rear Head Room: 1,011 mm Overall height: 1,801 mm Overall Length: 5,110 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,486 mm Manual child safety locks Front Leg Room: 1,025 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,088 mm Wheelbase: 3,042 mm Front Hip Room: 1,449 mm Overall Width: 1,924 mm Max cargo capacity: 2,393 L 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,281 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,423 mm Curb weight: 2,262 kg SiriusXM Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen aero-composite headlights Rear reverse sensing system 120v Ac Power Outlet : 1

