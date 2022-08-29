$9,000+ tax & licensing
$9,000
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Mazda
705-524-3300
2014 Dodge Durango
2014 Dodge Durango
LIMITED - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
Location
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$9,000
+ taxes & licensing
274,905KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9211873
- Stock #: BC0195WW
- VIN: 1C4RDJDG2EC361308
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 274,905 KM
Vehicle Description
If you've been seeking a family vehicle with more attitude than the typical crossover, this Dodge Durango is worth a look according to Edmunds. This 2014 Dodge Durango is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
This Dodge Durango offers drivers the best of everything. It starts with a well-appointed interior with a generous amount of room for cargo and passengers. Muscular styling sets this Durango apart from the softer crossovers on the market. Impressive confidence comes from a powerful, yet efficient drivetrain. The standard all-wheel drive capability is balanced by plush, upscale interior details making for a well-balanced, family friendly SUV. This SUV has 274,905 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC Flexible Fuel engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Siriusxm.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RDJDG2EC361308.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Garage door transmitter
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Power Steering
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Roof Rack
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AT
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 60
Coloured grille w/chrome surround
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
AM/FM/Satellite Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Privacy glass: Deep
Leather shift knob trim
4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
50-50 Third Row Seat
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Turn signal in mirrors
Simulated wood dash trim
Simulated wood door trim
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Memorized Settings including audio
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
UConnect wireless connectivity
Clock: In-radio display
Polished aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 265 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.3 L/100 km
3rd Row Head Room: 960 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.4 L/100 km
3rd Row Leg Room: 800 mm
Fuel Capacity: 93 L
Rear Leg Room: 981 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,481 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,948 kg
Front Head Room: 1,013 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,011 mm
Overall height: 1,801 mm
Overall Length: 5,110 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,486 mm
Manual child safety locks
Front Leg Room: 1,025 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,088 mm
Wheelbase: 3,042 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,449 mm
Overall Width: 1,924 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,393 L
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,281 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,423 mm
Curb weight: 2,262 kg
SiriusXM
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Rear reverse sensing system
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
