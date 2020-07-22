Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

188,000 KM

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

SXT

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

  • Listing ID: 5371397
  • Stock #: 22135W
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG6ER241458

188,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2WD Minivans, 4dr Wgn SXT, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Wheel Covers
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Knee Air Bag
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" STEEL (STD)
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Radio Service For More Info Call 888-539-7474
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: SIRIUS Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service For More Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port Bluetooth Streaming Audio Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Uconnect Voice Command w/B...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars 2 Row Stow'N Go w/Tailgate Seats Stow'N Go Badge Body Colour Bodyside Moulding Sunscreen Glass Body Colour Door Handle...
POWER WINDOW GROUP -inc: 2nd Row Power Windows Front & Rear Power Windows w/Front 1-Touch Power Quarter Vented Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

