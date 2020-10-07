+ taxes & licensing
Safe and reliable, this 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE comfortably packs in your passengers and their bags with room to spare. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Electronic Stability Control (ESC).*Feel Safe on the Road with Your Dodge Grand Caravan *Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Driver Knee Airbag, Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, ABS And Driveline Traction Control.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29E Canada VALUE PACKAGE -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29E Canada VALUE PACKAGE -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD), BRIGHT WHITE CLEARCOAT, BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE, CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS, Vinyl Door Trim Insert.*This Vehicle is Certified!*This vehicle comes fully certified and road worthy- however, it is not covered by the Palladino Promise used vehicle program.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
