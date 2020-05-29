Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,115

+ taxes & licensing

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

888-484-0837

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Journey

2014 Dodge Journey

SE Plus!! BLUETOOTH!! COMFORTABLE!!

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Journey

SE Plus!! BLUETOOTH!! COMFORTABLE!!

Location

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

  1. 5072037
  2. 5072037
  3. 5072037
  4. 5072037
  5. 5072037
  6. 5072037
  7. 5072037
  8. 5072037
  9. 5072037
  10. 5072037
  11. 5072037
  12. 5072037
  13. 5072037
  14. 5072037
  15. 5072037
  16. 5072037
  17. 5072037
  18. 5072037
  19. 5072037
  20. 5072037
  21. 5072037
  22. 5072037
  23. 5072037
  24. 5072037
  25. 5072037
Contact Seller

$12,115

+ taxes & licensing

  • 61,035KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5072037
  • Stock #: 19899A
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB5ET238425
Exterior Colour
Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Trustworthy and worry-free, this 2014 Dodge Journey SE Plus comfortably packs in your passengers and their bags with room to spare. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC).*Feel Safe on the Road with Your Dodge Journey *Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Driver Knee Airbag, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, ABS And Driveline Traction Control.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G -inc: Engine: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT, Transmission: 4-Speed Automatic VLP, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, LED Tail Lamps, Adjustable Roof Rail Crossbars, Body Colour Exterior Mirrors, Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors, Sunscreen Glass, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G -inc: Engine: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT, Transmission: 4-Speed Automatic VLP, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, LED Tail Lamps, Adjustable Roof Rail Crossbars, Body Colour Exterior Mirrors, Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors, Sunscreen Glass, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION -inc: Rearview Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone, GVWR: 2,270 KGS (5,005 LBS) (STD), GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT, ENGINE: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V DUAL VVT (STD), BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS.*This Vehicle is Certified!*This vehicle comes fully certified and road worthy- however, it is not covered by the Palladino Promise used vehicle program.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Luggage Rack
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT
  • HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION -inc: Rearview Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone
  • BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
  • ENGINE: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V DUAL VVT (STD)
  • TRANSMISSION: 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC VLP (STD)
  • GVWR: 2 270 KGS (5 005 LBS) (STD)
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G -inc: Engine: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT Transmission: 4-Speed Automatic VLP Cargo Compartment Cover Leather Wrapped Shift Knob LED Tail Lamps Adjustable Roof Rail Crossbars Body Colour Exterior Mirrors Power Heated Manua...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

2015 Kia Soul EX!! ...
 94,761 KM
$11,651 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Pilot Tou...
 36,119 KM
$35,400 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 Big Ho...
 148,869 KM
$20,810 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

Call Dealer

888-484-XXXX

(click to show)

888-484-0837

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory