2014 Dodge Journey

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Luggage Rack

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features Keyless Start

Knee Air Bag

GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT

HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION -inc: Rearview Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone

BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS

ENGINE: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V DUAL VVT (STD)

TRANSMISSION: 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC VLP (STD)

GVWR: 2 270 KGS (5 005 LBS) (STD)

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G -inc: Engine: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT Transmission: 4-Speed Automatic VLP Cargo Compartment Cover Leather Wrapped Shift Knob LED Tail Lamps Adjustable Roof Rail Crossbars Body Colour Exterior Mirrors Power Heated Manua...

