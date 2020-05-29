+ taxes & licensing
1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9
Trustworthy and worry-free, this 2014 Dodge Journey SE Plus comfortably packs in your passengers and their bags with room to spare. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC).*Feel Safe on the Road with Your Dodge Journey *Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Driver Knee Airbag, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, ABS And Driveline Traction Control.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G -inc: Engine: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT, Transmission: 4-Speed Automatic VLP, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, LED Tail Lamps, Adjustable Roof Rail Crossbars, Body Colour Exterior Mirrors, Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors, Sunscreen Glass, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G -inc: Engine: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT, Transmission: 4-Speed Automatic VLP, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, LED Tail Lamps, Adjustable Roof Rail Crossbars, Body Colour Exterior Mirrors, Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors, Sunscreen Glass, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION -inc: Rearview Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone, GVWR: 2,270 KGS (5,005 LBS) (STD), GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT, ENGINE: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V DUAL VVT (STD), BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS.*This Vehicle is Certified!*This vehicle comes fully certified and road worthy- however, it is not covered by the Palladino Promise used vehicle program.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
