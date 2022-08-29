2014 Ford Escape

$14,717 + taxes & licensing 1 6 4 , 0 6 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9203965

9203965 Stock #: 1-U10451A

1-U10451A VIN: 1FMCU9J99EUC63005

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Titanium

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 164,066 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Driver seat memory Garage door transmitter Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Mobile hotspot internet access Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Rear Collision Warning Exterior Roof Rails Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 50 Tires: Speed Rating: H Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Sony Wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Independent Rear Suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Piano black center console trim Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Short and long arm rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7.5 Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Remote, digital keypad power door locks Wheel Diameter: 18 Intercooled Turbo Memorized Settings for 3 drivers Turn signal in mirrors Piano black dash trim Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Total Number of Speakers: 10 Premium Sound Package Clock: In-radio display Painted aluminum rims SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM) Rear Leg Room: 934 mm Tires: Width: 235 mm Front Hip Room: 1,392 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Capacity: 57 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.1 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 991 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 9.8 L/100 km Rear Shoulder Room: 1,404 mm Front Leg Room: 1,096 mm SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio Front Head Room: 1,013 mm Wheelbase: 2,690 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,195 kg Overall height: 1,685 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,920 L Overall Length: 4,524 mm Overall Width: 1,838 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,421 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,330 mm SYNC with MyFord Touch Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,693 kg Proximity remote trunk release Hands Free Power Liftgate Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen aero-composite headlights Rear reverse sensing system 120v Ac Power Outlet : 1

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.