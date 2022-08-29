$14,717+ tax & licensing
$14,717
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2014 Ford Escape
2014 Ford Escape
Titanium - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$14,717
+ taxes & licensing
164,066KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9203965
- Stock #: 1-U10451A
- VIN: 1FMCU9J99EUC63005
- Exterior Colour Titanium
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 164,066 KM
Escape from monotony in the stylish, athelitic Ford Escape. This 2014 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by the 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong drivetrain options and handsome styling, the Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The inside of the Ford Escape boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV, but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, the Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 164,066 kms. It's titanium in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 231HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9J99EUC63005.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 170+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Garage door transmitter
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Rear Collision Warning
Roof Rails
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: H
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Sony
Wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Piano black center console trim
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Short and long arm rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Remote, digital keypad power door locks
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Piano black dash trim
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Premium Sound Package
Clock: In-radio display
Painted aluminum rims
SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Leg Room: 934 mm
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,392 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Capacity: 57 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.1 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 991 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.8 L/100 km
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,404 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,096 mm
SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Head Room: 1,013 mm
Wheelbase: 2,690 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,195 kg
Overall height: 1,685 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,920 L
Overall Length: 4,524 mm
Overall Width: 1,838 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,421 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,330 mm
SYNC with MyFord Touch
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,693 kg
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Rear reverse sensing system
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
