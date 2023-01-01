$5,950+ tax & licensing
$5,950
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2014 Ford Focus
SE - Bluetooth - Sync
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$5,950
+ taxes & licensing
127,121KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10438914
- Stock #: N01QA560T
- VIN: 1FADP3K28EL384411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 127,121 KM
Vehicle Description
Nimble handling, impressive fuel efficiency, and upscale features make the Ford Focus an easy choice in the compact segment. This 2014 Ford Focus is for sale today in Sudbury.
It's no surprise that the Ford Focus is one of the best-selling cars in the world. It has everything you could want in an affordable compact in one attractive package. Whether you're drawn to its charming styling, comfortable cabin, or European-developed chassis, the Focus has something for everyone. It's not only comfortable and good on gas, but it's a blast to drive thanks to its eager drivetrain and agile handling. The dependable Focus offers the most bang for the buck in its competitive segment. This hatchback has 127,121 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Sync, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FADP3K28EL384411.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 140+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Selective service internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Floor mats: Carpet front
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Short and long arm rear suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Sync
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Wheel Width: 6
Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Electric power steering
Clock: In-radio display
Grille with chrome bar
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.8 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.5 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 47 L
Gross vehicle weight: 1,810 kg
Overall Width: 1,824 mm
Overall height: 1,466 mm
Wheelbase: 2,649 mm
Front Head Room: 973 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,064 mm
Rear Leg Room: 843 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,364 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,369 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,339 mm
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Max cargo capacity: 1,269 L
Overall Length: 4,359 mm
Rear Head Room: 963 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
SYNC with MyFord
Curb weight: 1,337 kg
Manual child safety locks
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5