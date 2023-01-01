2014 Ford Focus

$5,950 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 7 , 1 2 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10438914

10438914 Stock #: N01QA560T

N01QA560T VIN: 1FADP3K28EL384411

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 127,121 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Selective service internet access Exterior Daytime Running Lights Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Floor mats: Carpet front Comfort Interior air filtration Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Short and long arm rear suspension Additional Features 4 door Sync Radio data system Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Wheel Width: 6 Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Rear spoiler: Lip Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Electric power steering Clock: In-radio display Grille with chrome bar Fuel Consumption: City: 7.8 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.5 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 47 L Gross vehicle weight: 1,810 kg Overall Width: 1,824 mm Overall height: 1,466 mm Wheelbase: 2,649 mm Front Head Room: 973 mm Front Leg Room: 1,064 mm Rear Leg Room: 843 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,364 mm Front Hip Room: 1,369 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,339 mm Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Max cargo capacity: 1,269 L Overall Length: 4,359 mm Rear Head Room: 963 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio SYNC with MyFord Curb weight: 1,337 kg Manual child safety locks Halogen aero-composite headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.