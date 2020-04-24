Menu
2014 Ford Focus

SE

2014 Ford Focus

SE

Palladino BMW

1115 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E7

705-419-2304

$7,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 119,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4933395
  • Stock #: U0157
  • VIN: 1FADP3K28EL328145
Exterior Colour
Ingot Silver
Interior Colour
Cloth - Charcoal Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Compact Cars, 5dr HB SE, 6-Speed Auto-Shift Manual w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

705-419-2304

