Find out why everyone is talking about this popular 2014 Ford Focus SE. Top Safety Pick, Brand Image Awards.*The Experts' Verdict... *As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: Driving the 2014 Ford Focus is incredibly fun and enjoyable. It has a dynamic design, addictive driving experience, and an interior that immerses you into something that is definitely more than just a car. The Focus comes in 7 models to pick from: the Base S Sedan, SE Sedan, SE Hatch, Titanium Sedan, ST, Titanium Hatch, and Electric. New for 2014, there's a Sport Appearance Package for the SE, which has sport cloth seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, and an available rear spoiler. Every drop of fuel is effectively used in the Focus with its 2.0L engine. Twin independent variable camshaft timing adds extra precision, contributing to fuel efficiency or power output. The electric power-assisted steering contributes to fuel efficiency as well. Plus, Active Grille Shutters help Focus make itself even more aerodynamic and fuel-efficient. This all helps Focus SE with the SFE Package achieve up to 40 MPG HWY, which equals less stops at the pump. For entertainment, there's SYNC with MyFord Touch, standard on Titanium and Electric trims, and optional on SE and ST. On select models, luxury comes in the form of leather-trimmed seats, dual-zone electronic automatic temperature control, ambient lighting, and 2 Interior Style Packages that feature two-tone leather-trimmed seats, matching door-trim inserts, coordinated steering wheel trim and more. The new Focus ST is geared to get you to your destination quickly. Mash the aluminum accelerator pedal and you'll be treated to the rollicking performance of its 252hp, 2.0L EcoBoost engine that's linked to a 6-speed manual transmission. An overboost feature can sustain increased torque (from 3000 to 4500 rpm) for 15 seconds at a time enhancing its performance feel.*This Ford Focus Passed the Test! *IIHS Top Safety Pick. KBB.com Brand Image Awards.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*This Ford Focus SE Has Features To Talk About *Wheels: 16" Steel w/Covers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: 5-Speed Manual, Tires: P215/55R16 H-Rated, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: 911 Assist, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, USB port and auxiliary input jack, Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Selective Service Internet Access, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer.*Stop By Today *Stop by Palladino Honda located at 990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733
