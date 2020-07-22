Menu
2014 Ford Focus

94,109 KM

Details

$8,967

+ tax & licensing
SE-CERTIFIED-LOW MILES-HATCHBACK

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

  • Stock #: BC0058
  • VIN: 1FADP3K29EL385597

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 94,109 KM

Vehicle Description

People can't stop talking about this highly touted 2014 Ford Focus SE-CERTIFIED-LOW MILES-HATCHBACK. Top Safety Pick, Brand Image Awards.*This Ford Focus is a Safety Superstar! *IIHS Top Safety Pick. KBB.com Brand Image Awards.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*This Ford Focus SE-CERTIFIED-LOW MILES-HATCHBACK Is Loaded with Features *Wheels: 16" Steel w/Covers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Transmission: 5-Speed Manual, Tires: P215/55R16 H-Rated, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: 911 Assist, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, USB port and auxiliary input jack, Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Selective Service Internet Access, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer, Seats w/Cloth Back Material.*Stop By Today *For a must-own Ford Focus come see us at Palladino Honda, 990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5. Just minutes away!*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

