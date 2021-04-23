Menu
2014 Ford Mustang

50,000 KM

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Valley Motors

705-561-4980

2014 Ford Mustang

2014 Ford Mustang

V6 Premium

2014 Ford Mustang

V6 Premium

Location

Lee Valley Motors

1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6

705-561-4980

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

50,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6996443
  VIN: 1ZVBP8EM6E5222998

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Mileage 50,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Call Gilles: 705-561-4980 or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931

2014 Ford Mustang V6 Premium

Rare - Only 1 of 26 Convertible Mustang Club of America Editions in Grabber blue

Beautiful Grabber blue paint and special grille! Blue ambient interior lighting and light-up kick panels

305 Horsepower V6 engine, 6 speed automatic transmission - lots of power and fun to drive!

Power top, power windows, power mirrors, power locks, navigation, USB, AUX, hands free calling, heated seats

Low kilometers! Only 50,000kms and well taken care of!

$27,900 + HST Certified

Warranty and Financing available!

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Convertible Soft Top
Lee Valley Motors

Lee Valley Motors

1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6

