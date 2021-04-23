+ taxes & licensing
1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6
Call Gilles: 705-561-4980 or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931
2014 Ford Mustang V6 Premium
Rare - Only 1 of 26 Convertible Mustang Club of America Editions in Grabber blue
Beautiful Grabber blue paint and special grille! Blue ambient interior lighting and light-up kick panels
305 Horsepower V6 engine, 6 speed automatic transmission - lots of power and fun to drive!
Power top, power windows, power mirrors, power locks, navigation, USB, AUX, hands free calling, heated seats
Low kilometers! Only 50,000kms and well taken care of!
$27,900 + HST Certified
Warranty and Financing available!
