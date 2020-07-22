Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

178,952 KM

Details Description Features

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Valley Motors

705-561-4980

Contact Seller
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Lee Valley Motors

2280 Celine St Unit 1, Sudbury, ON P3E 0C9

705-561-4980

  1. 5634951
  2. 5634951
  3. 5634951
  4. 5634951
  5. 5634951
  6. 5634951
  7. 5634951
  8. 5634951
  9. 5634951
  10. 5634951
  11. 5634951
  12. 5634951
  13. 5634951
  14. 5634951
  15. 5634951
  16. 5634951
  17. 5634951
  18. 5634951
  19. 5634951
  20. 5634951
  21. 5634951
  22. 5634951
  23. 5634951
  24. 5634951
  25. 5634951
  26. 5634951
  27. 5634951
  28. 5634951
  29. 5634951
  30. 5634951
Contact Seller

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

178,952KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5634951
  • Stock #: 0920-100
  • VIN: 3GTU2UECXEG132076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze Alloy Metallic (Brown)
  • Interior Colour Cocoa Dune (H2T)
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 178,952 KM

Vehicle Description

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit? No problem! We finance!

Call Gilles: 705-561-4980
or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931

2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE

Well maintained and super clean GMC Sierra!
5.3L Vortec V8, 4x4 with 4auto!
Full crew cab truck with longer 6.6 foot box!
Power seats, Bluetooth, hands free calling, OnStar
Cruise control, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, remote start
Comes with a full set of custom fit rubberized floor mats

$22,900 + HST Certified

Warranty and Financing available!

Vehicle Features

4-wheel drive
(6) audio speakers
Rear Vision Camera System
Tire carrier lock -inc: keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition & door
Rear child security locks
Door handles, body coloured
Auto locking rear differential
6'6" pickup box
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Alternator, 150 amps
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Bumper, front, chrome
Wheelhouse liners, rear
Defogger, windshield and side window
Head restraints, adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats
Mouldings, body side, body coloured
Axle, rear, 3.42 ratio
Transfer case, electronic autotrac with rotary dial controls
Grille surround, chrome
Lights, dual cargo area lamps, cab mounted
Lock control, rear tailgate, key activated
Tailgate and box rail protection cap, top
Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, pulse washers
Mirror, inside rear-view, manual day/night
Windows, power front and rear -inc: driver express up/down, express down on all other windows
Cooling, external engine oil, heavy-duty
Steering, electric power steering (EPS) assist, rack and pinion
Glass, deep tint, rear
Lights, front, halogen projector
Tailgate, EZ lift and lower
Assist handle, front/rear passengers
Driver information centre, 4.2-inch colour display -inc: driver personalization, warning messages & advanced vehicle information display
Rear 60/40 folding bench, (folds up) -inc: child seat top tether anchor
GVWR, 3221 kg (7100 lb) (Requires 4WD models and LV3 4.3L Engine.)
Suspension, increased capacity, front independent coil springs, rear 2-stage multi-leaf springs, semi elliptic
Battery, heavy-duty -inc: 720 cold-cranking amps, maintenance-free w/rundown protection & retained accessory power
Cargo tie downs (4), upper
Wheel arch moldings, black
Tire carrier, outside spare, winch-type mounted under frame at rear
Bumper, rear, chrome with corner steps
Power outlets, 12V DC, 2 with bench seat and 3 with bucket seat
Stabilitrak, stability control system -inc: proactive roll avoidance, electronic trailer sway control & hill start assist
Lights, LED cargo box lighting
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster with tire pressure monitoring system -inc: speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage, oil pressure *Tire pressure monitoring system does not apply to spare tire*
Sunshades, visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Airbags, dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger, and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing...
ENGINE, 5.3L V8 ECOTEC3 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lee Valley Motors

2014 Ford Fiesta SE
 91,000 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Sorento EX
 103,000 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Focus SE
 92,500 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lee Valley Motors

Lee Valley Motors

Lee Valley Motors

2280 Celine St Unit 1, Sudbury, ON P3E 0C9

Call Dealer

705-561-XXXX

(click to show)

705-561-4980

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory