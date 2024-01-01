$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Accord
Sedan Touring V6
Location
Palladino Honda
990 The Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 149,288 KM
Vehicle Description
Blind Spot Assist!
This 2014 Honda Accord Sedan is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The 2014 Honda Accord is fun to drive and practical as a daily commuter. Exceptional fuel economy is found with all the engines while responsive handling provides for easy driving on long commutes. Ample backseat and cargo space enhance the functionality of this sedan as a family vehicle. This sedan has 149
288 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation
Premium Sound Package.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Vehicle Features
705-673-6733