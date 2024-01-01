Menu
2014 Honda Accord

149,288 KM

Palladino Honda

990 The Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

Used
149,288KM
VIN 1HGCR3F93EA800160

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,288 KM

Blind Spot Assist!

This 2014 Honda Accord Sedan is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.

The 2014 Honda Accord is fun to drive and practical as a daily commuter. Exceptional fuel economy is found with all the engines while responsive handling provides for easy driving on long commutes. Ample backseat and cargo space enhance the functionality of this sedan as a family vehicle. This sedan has 149


288 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation


Premium Sound Package.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application



Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda


as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships


and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2


501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o


http://www.palladinohonda.com/used/Honda-Accord_Sedan-2014-id10828545.html

Leather Seats
Memory Seats

Sunroof

Bluetooth

Navigation
Blind Spot Assist

especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls
Elliot Lake
Espanola
Alban
and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class
top-quality Honda models
though. Rather
our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 The Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
Call Dealer

705-673-6733

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

