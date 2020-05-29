Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

Contact Seller
2014 Honda Civic

2014 Honda Civic

Sedan EX- BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Honda Civic

Sedan EX- BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

  1. 5089862
  2. 5089862
  3. 5089862
  4. 5089862
  5. 5089862
  6. 5089862
  7. 5089862
  8. 5089862
  9. 5089862
  10. 5089862
  11. 5089862
  12. 5089862
  13. 5089862
  14. 5089862
  15. 5089862
  16. 5089862
  17. 5089862
  18. 5089862
  19. 5089862
  20. 5089862
  21. 5089862
  22. 5089862
  23. 5089862
  24. 5089862
  25. 5089862
  26. 5089862
  27. 5089862
  28. 5089862
  29. 5089862
  30. 5089862
  31. 5089862
  32. 5089862
  33. 5089862
  34. 5089862
  35. 5089862
  36. 5089862
  37. 5089862
Contact Seller

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 158,989KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5089862
  • Stock #: 22503A
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F53EH014207
Exterior Colour
NH-731P/CRYSTAL BL
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Check out this 2014 Honda Civic Sedan EX before it's too late!*This Honda Civic Sedan Is Competitively Priced with These Options *Back-Up Camera, Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera, Bluetooth Handsfreelink Wireless Phone Connectivity, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: Continuously Variable, Tires: P205/55R16 89H AS (M+S).*Expert Reviews! *As reported by KBB.com: With its reputation for reliability, safety, comfort and excellent resale still intact, the 2014 Honda Civic remains one of the best small-car values around.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Palladino Honda

2009 Kia Rondo EX- A...
 246,542 KM
$2,395 + tax & lic
2010 Honda CR-V EX- ...
 106,600 KM
$12,262 + tax & lic
2017 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 54,573 KM
$26,315 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

Call Dealer

705-673-XXXX

(click to show)

705-673-6733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory