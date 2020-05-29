Menu
$15,723

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

2014 Honda CR-V

2014 Honda CR-V

LX- ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA

2014 Honda CR-V

LX- ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$15,723

+ taxes & licensing

  • 80,458KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5048154
  • Stock #: 21086A
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H31EH121261
Exterior Colour
NH-677P/ASPEN WHIT
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

You'll have no regrets driving this impeccable 2014 Honda CR-V. Back-Up Camera, Electronic Stability Control (ESC).*The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: The 2014 Honda CR-V is as comfortable mushing through unplowed streets as it is circling the flea market ready to haul home some vintage antiques. Excellent fuel economy, a very reasonable price, and a near flawless repair record should seal the deal.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*Back-Up Camera, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Bluetooth Handsfreelink Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 16" x 6.5" Styled Steel, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control, Tires: P215/70R16 100S All-Season, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

