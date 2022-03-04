2014 Honda CR-V

$18,268 + taxes & licensing 1 5 9 , 1 5 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8479638

8479638 Stock #: 23673B

23673B VIN: 2HKRM4H71EH130271

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Yr 600m / Kona Coffe

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 159,159 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Seating Leather Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 7 Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Exterior Aluminum Wheels Cargo Area Light Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 65 Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Security Audio system security Trim Leather shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats Wheel Width: 6.5 Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Audio system memory card slot Simulated wood dash trim Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver heated-seatback Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Premium Sound Package Silver aluminum rims Diameter of tires: 17.0" Tires: Width: 225 mm Overall Width: 1,820 mm Wheelbase: 2,620 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 9.2 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,050 mm Fuel Capacity: 58 L Rear Head Room: 980 mm Overall Length: 4,530 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Gross vehicle weight: 2,070 kg Front Hip Room: 1,384 mm Front Head Room: 964 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,432 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,349 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,489 mm Manual child safety locks Max cargo capacity: 2,007 L Rear Leg Room: 972 mm Overall height: 1,654 mm Curb weight: 1,601 kg Halogen aero-composite headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.