2014 Honda CR-V
EX-L - Leather Seats - Sunroof
159,159KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8479638
- Stock #: 23673B
- VIN: 2HKRM4H71EH130271
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yr 600m / Kona Coffe
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 159,159 KM
Vehicle Description
If you're shopping for a top shelf compact SUV, the CR-V remains one of your best bets, says Edmunds. This 2014 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether you're hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, there's plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability you'd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This SUV has 159,159 kms. It's yr 600m / kona coffe in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Premium Sound Package.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 130+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Cargo Area Light
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 65
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Audio system security
Leather shift knob trim
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
Wheel Width: 6.5
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Audio system memory card slot
Simulated wood dash trim
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver heated-seatback
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Premium Sound Package
Silver aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Overall Width: 1,820 mm
Wheelbase: 2,620 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.2 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,050 mm
Fuel Capacity: 58 L
Rear Head Room: 980 mm
Overall Length: 4,530 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Gross vehicle weight: 2,070 kg
Front Hip Room: 1,384 mm
Front Head Room: 964 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,432 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,349 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,489 mm
Manual child safety locks
Max cargo capacity: 2,007 L
Rear Leg Room: 972 mm
Overall height: 1,654 mm
Curb weight: 1,601 kg
Halogen aero-composite headlights
