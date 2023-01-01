2014 Honda Ridgeline...

$23,211 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 7 , 0 7 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 9709477

9709477 Stock #: B10PA044T

B10PA044T VIN: 5FPYK1F51EB502599

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 157,073 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Glass Sunroof Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Rear View Camera XM SATELLITE RADIO Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Seating Leather Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Exterior Daytime Running Lights Body-coloured bumpers Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 60 Mechanical Trailer Hitch Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 7 Concealed antenna Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Center Console: Partial with covered storage Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Navigation Speed-proportional power steering Remote window operation Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist HD auxilliary transmission cooler Tilt-adjustable steering wheel ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7.5 In-Dash 6-disc CD player Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Fold-up cushion rear seats Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Wheel Diameter: 18 Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver heated-seatback Metal-look shift knob trim Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Spare Tire Mount Location: Box Liftgate window: Power Clock: In-radio display Machined aluminum rims Tires: Width: 245 mm Fuel Capacity: 83 L Gross vehicle weight: 2,745 kg Wheelbase: 3,100 mm Front Leg Room: 1,036 mm Rear Leg Room: 925 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,605 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,590 mm Front Hip Room: 1,463 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,453 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Front Head Room: 983 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 13.6 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.6 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 991 mm XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Metal-look w/chrome surround grille Overall Length: 5,255 mm Overall Width: 1,976 mm Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 2,076 kg Max cargo capacity: 1,118 L Overall height: 1,808 mm SiriusXM Halogen aero-composite headlights Power tailgate w/swing-out Rear door type: Tailgate w/swing-out Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation 120v Ac Power Outlet : 1

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.