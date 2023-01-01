$23,211+ tax & licensing
$23,211
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Honda Ridgeline
Touring - Navigation - Sunroof
157,073KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9709477
- Stock #: B10PA044T
- VIN: 5FPYK1F51EB502599
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 157,073 KM
Vehicle Description
The Honda Ridgelines roomy cabin, ample storage, smooth ride, and innovative touches make its rivals seem outdated, says Car and Driver. This 2014 Honda Ridgeline is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Honda threw out the rulebook with the Ridgeline and made a totally unconventional pickup truck. It has all the utility of a pickup combined with car-like ride quality. Its unique unibody design gives it excellent road manners and a smooth ride while maintaining the hard-working functionality of a truck. There's never been a pickup that's easier to drive. Packed with quirks, versatility, and character the Honda Ridgeline is one of a kind. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 157,073 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V MPFI SOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.
Come by and check out our fleet of 120+ used cars and trucks and 290+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Glass Sunroof
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Seating
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 60
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Windows
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Concealed antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Center Console: Partial with covered storage
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Navigation
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
HD auxilliary transmission cooler
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
In-Dash 6-disc CD player
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Wheel Diameter: 18
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver heated-seatback
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Spare Tire Mount Location: Box
Liftgate window: Power
Clock: In-radio display
Machined aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Fuel Capacity: 83 L
Gross vehicle weight: 2,745 kg
Wheelbase: 3,100 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,036 mm
Rear Leg Room: 925 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,605 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,590 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,463 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,453 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Front Head Room: 983 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.6 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.6 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 991 mm
XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Metal-look w/chrome surround grille
Overall Length: 5,255 mm
Overall Width: 1,976 mm
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 2,076 kg
Max cargo capacity: 1,118 L
Overall height: 1,808 mm
SiriusXM
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Power tailgate w/swing-out
Rear door type: Tailgate w/swing-out
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
