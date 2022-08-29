2014 Jeep Cherokee

$19,821 + taxes & licensing 9 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9211867

9211867 Stock #: 8431A

8431A VIN: 1C4PJMDB4EW184801

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 99,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Garage door transmitter Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Exterior Roof Rails Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 60 Black grille w/chrome surround Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Trim Leather shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Door pockets: Driver and passenger Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights ABS and Driveline Traction Control Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Wheel Width: 7 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Turn signal in mirrors Simulated wood door trim Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Driver and passenger knee airbags UConnect wireless connectivity Clock: In-radio display Polished aluminum rims Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Tires: Width: 225 mm Rear Head Room: 978 mm Fuel Capacity: 60 L Fuel Consumption: City: 9.9 L/100 km SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.0 L/100 km Front Head Room: 1,001 mm Overall Length: 4,623 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,024 mm Front Hip Room: 1,367 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Front Leg Room: 1,044 mm Curb weight: 1,788 kg Front Shoulder Room: 1,463 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,495 kg Rear Hip Room: 1,267 mm Overall Width: 1,859 mm Manual child safety locks Max cargo capacity: 1,555 L Overall height: 1,681 mm Type of tires: Touring Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights 120v Ac Power Outlet : 1

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.