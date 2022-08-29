$19,821+ tax & licensing
$19,821
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Jeep Cherokee
2014 Jeep Cherokee
Limited - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
Location
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
99,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9211867
- Stock #: 8431A
- VIN: 1C4PJMDB4EW184801
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Aiming to be more than another run-of-the-mill crossover, the Cherokee brings a measure of ruggedness to the party in the way only a Jeep can, says Car and Driver. This 2014 Jeep Cherokee is for sale today in Sudbury.
When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with the Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 99,000 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V MPFI SOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMDB4EW184801.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Garage door transmitter
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split rear bench
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Roof Rails
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 60
Black grille w/chrome surround
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Leather shift knob trim
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Wheel Width: 7
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
Simulated wood door trim
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Driver and passenger knee airbags
UConnect wireless connectivity
Clock: In-radio display
Polished aluminum rims
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Rear Head Room: 978 mm
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.9 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.0 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,001 mm
Overall Length: 4,623 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,024 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,367 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,044 mm
Curb weight: 1,788 kg
Front Shoulder Room: 1,463 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,495 kg
Rear Hip Room: 1,267 mm
Overall Width: 1,859 mm
Manual child safety locks
Max cargo capacity: 1,555 L
Overall height: 1,681 mm
Type of tires: Touring
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
