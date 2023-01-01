2014 Jeep Compass

$4,800 + taxes & licensing 3 0 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9503146

9503146 Stock #: N12PA021T1

N12PA021T1 VIN: 1C4NJDAB2ED820011

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 300,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Mechanical Power Steering ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Body-coloured bumpers Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 60 Type of tires: Touring AS Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Fixed antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Safety Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Chrome shift knob trim Convenience External temperature display Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Comfort Interior air filtration Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Suspension class: Touring Additional Features 4 door Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 6.5 Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Rear spoiler: Lip Manual passenger mirror adjustment Manual driver mirror adjustment Chrome dash trim Clock: In-radio display Painted aluminum rims Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Front Head Room: 1,034 mm Fuel Capacity: 51 L Front Hip Room: 1,328 mm Front Leg Room: 1,031 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.0 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 9.0 L/100 km Overall Width: 1,814 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,075 kg Wheelbase: 2,634 mm Rear Head Room: 1,014 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,387 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,372 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,295 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,001 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Overall height: 1,651 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,519 L Overall Length: 4,448 mm Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,479 kg Stability controll with anti-roll Halogen aero-composite headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.