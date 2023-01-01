$4,800+ tax & licensing
$4,800
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Jeep Compass
2014 Jeep Compass
NORTH
Location
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
$4,800
+ taxes & licensing
300,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9503146
- Stock #: N12PA021T1
- VIN: 1C4NJDAB2ED820011
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 300,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The Jeep Compass provides the capability and off-roading prowess you expect from a Jeep while offering the efficiency and practical size of a compact model. With this kind of capability, you're never left stranded and you never miss out on the fun. Traditional Jeep styling meets modern technology for an enjoyable ride every time. This SUV has 300,000 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 172HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4NJDAB2ED820011.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Power Steering
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 60
Type of tires: Touring AS
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Chrome shift knob trim
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Interior air filtration
Privacy glass: Light
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Touring
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 6.5
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Rear spoiler: Lip
Manual passenger mirror adjustment
Manual driver mirror adjustment
Chrome dash trim
Clock: In-radio display
Painted aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Front Head Room: 1,034 mm
Fuel Capacity: 51 L
Front Hip Room: 1,328 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,031 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.0 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.0 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,814 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,075 kg
Wheelbase: 2,634 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,014 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,387 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,372 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,295 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,001 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Overall height: 1,651 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,519 L
Overall Length: 4,448 mm
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,479 kg
Stability controll with anti-roll
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
