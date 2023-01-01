$15,285+ tax & licensing
$15,285
+ taxes & licensing
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
705-522-7777
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Summit AS-IS FULLY LOADED.
Location
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-522-7777
$15,285
+ taxes & licensing
212,890KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10214001
- Stock #: N11PA082T
- VIN: 1C4RJFJG1EC272243
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 212,890 KM
Vehicle Description
According to Edmunds, the well-trimmed cabin of the Jeep Grand Cherokee provides comfy seating, and easily masters both off-road trails and daily commutes alike. This 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever for good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 212,890 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFJG1EC272243.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
LocationMercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Garage door transmitter
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Power Liftgate
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Safety
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Rear Collision Warning
Seating
COOLED FRONT SEATS
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
4-corner leveling suspension
Air front spring
Air rear spring
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Leather/genuine wood steering wheel trim
Genuine wood/metal-look dash trim
Turn signal in mirrors
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Express open/close glass sunroof
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Memorized Settings including audio
Wheel Diameter: 20
Headlight cleaners with washer
Self-leveling headlights
Genuine wood/chrome door trim
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
UConnect wireless connectivity
Driver adjustable suspension height
Clock: In-radio display
Polished aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 265 mm
Rear Head Room: 996 mm
Overall Length: 4,821 mm
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Hip Room: 1,427 mm
Fuel Capacity: 93 L
Rear Leg Room: 980 mm
Suspension Class: Off-Road
Wheelbase: 2,916 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Max cargo capacity: 1,945 L
Front Head Room: 1,013 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,024 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,491 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,473 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,448 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.9 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 15.6 L/100 km
Gross vehicle weight: 3,084 kg
Total Number of Speakers: 19
Overall Width: 1,943 mm
Overall height: 1,761 mm
Curb weight: 2,367 kg
Manual child safety locks
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
ParkView Front and Rear Reverse Sensing System
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2