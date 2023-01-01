2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$15,285 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 2 , 8 9 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10214001

10214001 Stock #: N11PA082T

N11PA082T VIN: 1C4RJFJG1EC272243

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 212,890 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Mechanical Power Steering Trailer Hitch ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Short and long arm front suspension Permanent locking hubs Interior Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Remote Engine Start Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Driver seat memory Garage door transmitter Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Power Liftgate Body-coloured bumpers ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 50 Tires: Speed Rating: T Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Rear Collision Warning Seating COOLED FRONT SEATS LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars 4-corner leveling suspension Air front spring Air rear spring Windows Privacy glass: Deep Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Leather/genuine wood steering wheel trim Genuine wood/metal-look dash trim Turn signal in mirrors Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Express open/close glass sunroof Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Memorized Settings including audio Wheel Diameter: 20 Headlight cleaners with washer Self-leveling headlights Genuine wood/chrome door trim Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors UConnect wireless connectivity Driver adjustable suspension height Clock: In-radio display Polished aluminum rims Tires: Width: 265 mm Rear Head Room: 996 mm Overall Length: 4,821 mm Diameter of tires: 20.0" SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Rear Hip Room: 1,427 mm Fuel Capacity: 93 L Rear Leg Room: 980 mm Suspension Class: Off-Road Wheelbase: 2,916 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Max cargo capacity: 1,945 L Front Head Room: 1,013 mm Front Leg Room: 1,024 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,491 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,473 mm Front Hip Room: 1,448 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.9 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 15.6 L/100 km Gross vehicle weight: 3,084 kg Total Number of Speakers: 19 Overall Width: 1,943 mm Overall height: 1,761 mm Curb weight: 2,367 kg Manual child safety locks Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation 120v Ac Power Outlet : 1 ParkView Front and Rear Reverse Sensing System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.