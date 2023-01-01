$CALL+ tax & licensing
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
705-522-7777
2014 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara - A/C
Location
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
100,489KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10491975
- Stock #: N11PA101T
- VIN: 1C4BJWEGXEL271670
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 100,489 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out our wide selection of NEW and PRE-OWNED vehicles today!
After decades of development and history, the 2014 Jeep Wrangler SUV remains faithfully true to its hard-earned and thoroughly-deserved reputation as the universal standard for off-road vehicles, according to KBB.com. This 2014 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The 2014 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited takes the off-road capability and style of the standard Wrangler and adds on two extra doors for extra convenience. The Wrangler Unlimited is a rugged 4X4 vehicle, offering a high ground clearance, huge wheel-arches, and a square stance that were all part of the original Jeep design that made it world famous. The Wrangler Unlimited also holds onto Jeeps classic seven-slot front grill and round headlights adding to its appeal. Although the Wrangler has grown over time from the original Jeep, the family resemblance is unmistakable. This SUV has 100,489 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio System, A/c, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4BJWEGXEL271670.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
LocationMercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured grille
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Profile: 70
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AT
Spare Tire Mount Location: Outside rear
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 7
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Aluminum spare wheel rim
Comfort
A/C
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather/chrome shift knob trim
Convenience
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Center Console: Full with locking storage
Suspension
Coil front spring
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Rigid axle rear suspension
Non-independent front suspension classification
Trailing arm rear suspension
Leading link front suspension
Suspension class: HD
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Seating
Split rear bench
Additional Features
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Premium audio system
Convertible occupant rollover protection
Transmission hill holder
Glass rear window
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Liftgate window: Flip-up
Leather steering wheel trim
Wheel Width: 7.5
Metal-look door trim
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Conventional
Wheel Diameter: 18
Black bumpers
ABS Traction Control
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Infinity
Manual convertible roof
Manual composite sunroof
Clock: In-radio display
Polished aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.4 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 85 L
Overall Width: 1,872 mm
Tires: Width: 255 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,440 mm
Rear Leg Room: 945 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.6 L/100 km
Front Hip Room: 1,412 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
Front Head Room: 1,049 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,417 mm
Wheelbase: 2,946 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,026 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,443 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,999 L
Overall Length: 4,684 mm
Overall height: 1,844 mm
Curb weight: 1,994 kg
Gross vehicle weight: 2,495 kg
Manual child safety locks
Stability controll with anti-roll
Halogen aero-composite headlights
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
